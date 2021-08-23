Forest dept to celebrate 25th birthday of Royal Bengal Tiger

kolkata: The state Forest department will celebrate the 25th birth anniversary of Raja—the Royal Bengal Tiger— who is presently lodged at South Khairbari Leopard Rehabilitation Centre under Jaldapara Forest division in Dooars on Monday.



Raja is the oldest surviving tiger in all the zoos across the state. Usually a tiger lives up to a maximum of 15 years. But his age—which has been determined by the veterinary team— is approximately 25 years as of now.

Originally hailing from the Sunderbans, Raja was rescued from Sajnekhali in August 2008 with bleeding injuries caused by a sudden crocodile attack. He lost a part of his left hind leg in the incident and was initially treated in Alipore Zoo hospital.

Following this, he was sent to South Khairbari Rescue centre where he reached on August 23, 2008.

Veterinary doctor Pralay Mandal along with wildlife guard Partha Sarathi Sinha took care of the tiger with utmost dedication and after nine months of prolonged treatment, he was able to walk.

"The nature of his injuries was so grave that few hoped for his recovery and survival. But he has been a fighter and the department salutes his fighting spirit. We have no record of any wild tiger living for so many years, still full of energy and vigour," a senior official of the state Forest department said.

State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said the success story of Raja from the day he was brought at South Khairbari has been perceived synonymous with the success story of the mini that presently houses 21 leopards and the solitary Royal Bengal in Raja.

The department under the direction and encouragement of Mallick has made two short videos focusing upon the life history of Raja.

These will be uploaded to the Facebook page of West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA), South Khairbari and Jaldapara National Park.

There will be a memorial function at South Khairbari, maintaining COVID protocols with all zoos across the state closed due to safety restrictions.

There will be an open to all online quiz competition testing knowledge of the participanyts about tigers through the website www.jaldaparanationalpark.org.