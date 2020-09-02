Forest dept rescues Krait snakes

Kolkata: State Forest department officials rescued Krait Snake from Kulpi, South 24-Parganas on Monday.

The snake was spotted by the locals at Berandari Bagaria. The forest department was alerted quickly and a Quick Response Team rushed to the spot to move the snake safely.

"At 6.15 am on Monday, I saw people screaming saap saap outside my house. When I came out from my house I saw the Krait Snake. I along with my brother immediately put up a net on it and caught it. Then we called the forest officials," said Inderjeet Sah, resident of Berandari Bagaria and member of State Inter Agency Group West Bengal. Krait Snake, also known as Indian krait or blue krait, is a species of highly venomous snake of the genus Bungarus found in the Indian subcontinent. It is nocturnal and feeds on earthworms, insects and larvae. "We have kept the snake at our office in Salt Lake. Depending upon the decision of the senior officials, it will be shifted to the Alipore zoo or deep forest area in future," said an official State Forest department.