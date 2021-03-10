Forest dept officials rescue two leopards

DARJEELING: Two leopards that had strayed into the village at Duramari in the Dhupguri block of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday morning were rescued by Forest department officials.



The villagers managed to capture one and tied the leopard to a bamboo pole. There were allegations of torture by the local residents on the captured leopard. The other leopard managed to escape and hid in the maize fields.

Later, forest department personnel rescued the injured animal The other leopard was also tranquilised and rescued. They were taken to the Lataguri Nature Interpretation center

Seema Chowdhury, Honorary Wildlife Warden, Jalpaiguri said: "People can't torture animals. It is a punishable offence."