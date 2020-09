Kolkata: The state Forest department has arrested a poacher with deer meat from Baikunthapur in Kultali, South 24-Parganas in the wee hours on Saturday. The raid was conducted iwith the help of Maipith coastal police station on the basis of a source information. The department has seized 13 kg deer meat and a snare from the possession of the arrested person namely Mamindranath Das (37). Operation is on for nabbing the rest of the gang.