For women safety: Barrackpore city police forms 'Winners Team'

kolkata: Following the footsteps of Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar City Police, an all-women 'Winners Team' has been formed by the Barrackpore City Police, which started functioning from April 15.

On the auspicious occasion of 'Poila Boisakh', members of the Barrackpore City Police Winners team was seen at the Dakshineswar on Friday as a huge gathering was expected there. The team members in black uniforms were seen patrolling around the temple area to ensure that women visiting the place are not facing any trouble.

According to senior officials of the Barrackpore City Police, the Winners team will be stationed at the Barrackpore Police Lines. They will patrol across the Barrackpore City Police jurisdiction riding two wheelers. At present 21 women police, including one officer and 20 Constables are the members of the Winners team Dhrubajyoti De, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Barrackpore informed that depending on the situation, the Winners team will be deployed. "Apparently the journey of Barrackpore City Police all women Winners team started with 21 police personnel. We will try to increase the number but at present we are emphasizing on its effectiveness," he said.