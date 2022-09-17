For verification: Primary Edu Board calls 187 candidates

Kolkata: Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education has called 187 candidates for verification process and aptitude test at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Bhavan in Salt Lake on Monday.



According to the notification released by the state primary education board on Friday, the verification process and aptitude test will be held from 10 am to 5 pm.

The enlisted candidates have been requested to attend the verification process, interview and test on the specified date along with documents like TET admit card and original admit card of Madhyamik or any equivalent examination.

The other necessary documents include original marksheet and certificate of Higher Secondary or equivalent examination, original marksheet and certificate of relevant Training Qualifications, two self-attested passport size photographs and relevant judgment of the HC with the front page showing the Writ Petition number and all pages with the list of names of writ petitioners, amongst others.

The notice also stated: "If any writ-petitioner candidate fails to submit the required documents mentioned above, she/he will not be entertained to participate in the scrutiny/verification process and viva-voce/aptitude test and it will be duly communicated to the Hon'ble High Court, Calcutta."

The arrangement has been done in compliance with the orders of recruitment by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, which was passed on September 5, 6 and 7. The orders were with regards to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) of 2014. A total of 187 candidates had filed cases in the High Court stating that six questions in the question paper were wrong.

On September 5, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the employment of 23 candidates. He ordered the appointment of 54 more candidates on September 6. The following day, the court ordered the appointment of more than 100 candidates.