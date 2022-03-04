For the second time, Bengal records zero fatality in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal registers the number of daily Covid fatality at zero yet another time on Thursday. State on Wednesday registered no Covid death for the first time since the outbreak of Covid.



On Tuesday around 2 people died of Covid in the state. Bengal registered a slight drop in daily Covid infection on Thursday with 139 new cases found. On Wednesday state saw 153 new cases while on Tuesday the figure stood at 146. After more than one-and-a-half years, Bengal on last Monday had registered the lowest number of daily Covid infections with only 89 new cases.

However, the number of daily sample tests was recorded at 25,562 on Thursday from what stood at 22,226 on Wednesday. On Tuesday around 23,912 tests were done.

Around 21,178 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Occupancy in Covid beds on Thursday stood at 0.25 per cent.

In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 per cent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 14 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Thursday registered the positivity rate at 0.54 percent from what stood at 0.61 percent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 0.50 per cent on Monday.

Around 166 patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday after their recovery. Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 20 cases.

This number stood at 14 on Monday. Around 28 new cases have been registered in North 25 Parganas while that in South 24 Parganas the figure remained at 9.

The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,03,055. Out of this, around 3,97,447 have already been released.

Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,47,131 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,41,168 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals.

The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,654.The total number of infected cases reached 20,15,545 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,92,591 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

Around 1,592 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Thursday while 177 patients are in hospitals. Around 7 patients are in Safe Homes.

The cumulative vaccination till Thursday stood at 12.94 crore with 6,97,00,146 persons getting first dose and 5,81,30,665 getting second dose.