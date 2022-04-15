For the first time, 4-day Dalit Sahithya Utsav organised in city

KOLKATA: For the first time, Dalit Sahithya Utsav (Dalit Literary Festival) was organised in the city on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birthday anniversary.

The four-day festival, organised by the Paschimbanga Dalit Sahitya Academy (PDSA) set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to promote the history of the Dalits and their influence in social and political spheres, was inaugurated by Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Department Indranil Sen at Rabindra Sadan on Tuesday.

Trinamool Congress Balagarh MLA and PDSA chairman Manoranjan Byapari and Dalit writer Manohar Murli Biswas were also present on the occasion."We are organising the Dalit Sahithya Utsav for the first time after the inception of DSA in 2020. We will conduct it every year on April 14 (i.e. the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who was an Indian jurist, economist and Dalit leader). It will be conducted not only in Kolkata but also outside the city," said Sen, after paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar. He also felicitated Nakul Mallik, Bangla Dalit activists/writer and others for their contribution in the development of Dalits in the society.