For the 1st time, Barasat Dist Hosp gets trauma care ambulance

kolkata: Trauma Care ambulance has been introduced at Barasat district hospital. For the first time, the district hospital gets a trauma care ambulance which has been procured by the MP lad funds.



Critical patients requiring critical support can now be brought to the hospital by its own ambulance. As the new ambulance is equipped with ventilation support, doctors and nursing personnel can provide critical care treatment to the patients inside the ambulance. Local MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has contributed in many ways towards the infrastructural revamp of the hospital.Dr Ghosh Dastidar inaugurated the new trauma care ambulance at the hospital on Thursday. She also held a meeting with the senior officials of the hospital to take stock of the ongoing works of the under-construction medical college. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with many others upgraded Barasat District Hospital into a full-fledged medical college. In another development, Bongaon municipality chairman Gopal Seth has written to the Bengal Chief Minister urging her to include ambulance services into the fold of Swasthya Sathi scheme.

People of Bengal have hugely benefited from the Swasthya Sathi scheme as they avail free treatment including various critical care in both government and private hospitals up to the limit of Rs 5 lakh per year. Seth explained that poor patients have to pay hefty charges to the private ambulance operators in case of transfer to the city hospitals. If the ambulance services are included into the ambit of Swasthya Sathi, poor people will be able to avail free services, Seth said. "I have requested our Chief Minister so that the ambulance service can be brought under Swasthya Sathi. A huge number of poor people will be benefited. If this initiative is taken, the refusal cases will also be reduced. Many ambulances which were procured by the funds from MP or MLA lad are lying defunct," Seth added.