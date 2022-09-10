For rural mass: 'Panchayati Raj' magazine launched

KOLKATA: State Panchayat affairs and Rural development minister Pradip Majumder and state Information Technology and Electronic minister Babul Supriyo launched the special issue of Panchayati Raj Magazine on Friday.



The special issue is Panchayati Raj Magazine has been created on Cyber Security jointly by the Panchayat Affairs and Cyber Security Centre of Excellence under the state Department of IT and Electronics. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Kolkata Press Club on Friday followed by an interactive session with the media.

The welcome address was given by state IT and Electronics secretary Randhir Kumar, IAS. Followed by the inauguration of the magazine's Cyber Edition for January to June 2022.

The Editor of the magazine Suktisita Bhattacharya gave the vote of thanks.

"The Patrika (magazine) gets published once every two months. With an intention to educate the people of rural Bengal on the issue of cyber security, the magazine has taken the topic for its special edition," Majumder said.

The magazine not only has a series of information on cyber security and ways an individual can be protected online but also has pictorial explanations to make it appealing to children. The aim is to create awareness in the rural Bengal of the concept and its usage. Minister Supriyo called the magazine's topic choice "unique, useful and order of the day."