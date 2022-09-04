For Puja rush, ER to run 2 spl trains

Kolkata: Eastern Railways will be running two special trains from Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri during Durga Puja in the first week of October due to the rush of passengers. Like every year, tickets of sleeper, AC 2 tier and AC 3 tier in most of the trains running between the two stations are sold out. Seeing the rush, the Eastern Railway has announced four new trains.



The 03129 Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri will leave Sealdah at 11:50 pm on every Thursday between October 13 and November 24. It will make seven trips. The 03130 New Jalpaiguri to Sealdah Puja Special will leave New Jalpaiguri at noon on every Friday between October 14 and November 25. Moreover, the 82311 Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri Suvidha Puja Special will leave Sealdah at 11:50 pm on October 6 and 82312 New Jalpaiguri to Sealdah Suvidha Special will leave New Jalpaiguri on October 7 at noon and reach Sealdah at 11:35 pm on the same day.

The special trains will stop at Naihati, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road & Malda Town, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road stations. They will have sleeper class and air-conditioned accommodation.

The booking for 82311 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Suvidha Puja Special train and 03129 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Puja Special train will be available from September 9 onwards.