For passengers' comfort: Spl train between Malda Town and Mumbai flagged off

KOLKATA: A special train for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) flagged off from Malda Town station on Wednesday.



"For the comfort of travel enthusiasts during summer holidays, the Malda Town -Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special train was flagged off in presence of minister of state for Irrigation Sabina Yeasmin, MLA Chandana Sarkar and senior Railway officials," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that the special train between Malda Town and CSMT Mumbai will provide a total of nine trips from both ends.

The 01032 Malda Town – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special will leave Malda Town on every Wednesday from April 13, 2022 to June 08, 2022.

The 01031 Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus – Malda Town Special will leave Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Monday between April 11, 2022 and June 6, 2022.

"The train will stop at New Farakka, Barharwa, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Jamalpur and

Abhaipur stations within Eastern Railway jurisdiction enroute in both the directions and have both Air Conditioned and Sleeper Class accommodations," pointed out the railway official.

The official meanwhile, also informed that in view of downtime activity at PRS Data Centre, Kolkata between 23:45 hrs on April 16, 2022 and 05:00 hrs on April 17, 2022, Kolkata Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will not be available during the period over Eastern Railway,

South Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway and East

Central Railway for internet booking, current booking as well as other related

enquiries.