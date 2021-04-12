For Panihati TMC candidate, 5-point dev agenda a poll plank

KOLKATA: A heavyweight Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Ghosh, a sitting MLA contesting from Panihati Assembly constituency is confident about winning three-cornered fight quite convincingly. Ghosh who is also the Chief Whip of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Assembly said the people had seen the development works carried out in his constituency.



A five-point development agenda that has already been taken up will help him seal the victory. Ghosh said he is getting unprecedented response from the people during his campaigns.

He will retain the seat with a thumping victory for the three consecutive times.

The leader said Panihati was given an infrastructural boost after the Mamata Banerjee government came to power.

During the Left front regime, people were fed up with narrow roads, poor infrastructure and acute drinking water crisis.

"The people had seen red terror in Panihati and various places of Barrackpore sub-division but it was the Mamata Banerjee government that had restored peace," he said.

The aspirations of people also went up as after so many developmental projects were carried out.

People in Panihati had a long standing demand of upgrading the drainage system as many places used to get inundated earlier.

The present government has taken up a project to set up concrete high drain on the both sides of Sodepur-Madhyamgram road between the stretches of Ghola Natun Rastar More-Sajirhat. The project is yet to be completed.

Once the project is completed, the rain water would flow to Sajirhat canal through the concrete high drain. Secondly, works are underway to upgrade the road condition between Sodepur and Ghola. Thirdly, the construction of a bridge is going on which will connect Natagarh with Bosepukur.

Earlier, there was only one channel to discharge the accumulated water and now four channels are being set up. It will also help to clear the accumulated water of Khardah. People in Khardah had a long issue of waterlogging. These civic issues were never properly taken up by the erstwhile Left Front government.

Even, underground sewerage system was completely revamped. Instead of one, big steel pipes will be laid beneath the BT road which will drain out the water.

An advanced drainage system has been set up to drain out accumulated water in Agarpara area to Uadypur canal via Uttar Dum Dum. Another project has been initiated near Kamarhati 230 bus stand to discharge accumulated water from the BT road to Bagjola canal. The works have been started.