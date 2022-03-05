Kolkata: "My name is Usha. I dream of the day when I get to meet you."



Usha Uthup was 13 when she wrote an innocent letter to the legendary Frank Sinatra. With her saved pocket money, she mailed it too. "I pasted as many stamps I could. Since I didn't know his address, I wrote 'Frank Sinatra, USA," recalled Uthup at The Bengal Club in Kolkata on Friday during the launch of her biography.

Titled in English as The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup, the book has originally been written in Hindi by Vikas Kumar Jha. In English, his daughter Srishti Jha has translated the work.

Sinatra's iconic song All or Nothing at all moved little Uthup. Even Harry Belafonte's songs are very close to her heart. From I Do Adore Her, to Matilda, Banana Boat Song, Uthup always found her idol in the veteran singer-writer.

From her kite flying days as a kid, her love for Kanjeevaram sarees to her cosmic connection with Trincas and becoming the pop sensation of India, Jha unravels stories from her past, covers the present and also engages the future to make the biography on Uthup interesting and inspiring.

For the music connoisseurs, Usha Uthup is synonymous with Hari Om Hari, Uri Uri Baba, One Two Cha Cha Cha, Jeete Hain Shaan Se and Ramba Ho Ho. But there's more to her gorgeous silk sarees and bindis. With a fascination for stationery, Uthup is a brilliant cook and can do the 'Moon Walk' at ease.

At the Bengal Club, where her close friends and family members were in attendance, Uthup remembered how it all begun for her 53 years ago at Chennai's Nine Gems, a small nightclub. "My aunt just asked me to take the stage and join the band. When I sang, I felt fantastic. I knew this is what I wanted to do. Not to sing but to be able to communicate. For me, everything is about belonging. I just want to be loved and give love," said India's pop empress.

For journalist-turned-author Srishti, translating the work of her father felt like the most natural thing to do. "At home, I have almost grown up hearing Usha Uthup and her unusual voice. Then, my father decided to write her story in Hindi. Though he never wanted my first book to be a translated work but since it was on Usha Uthup, he was the happiest," said the young author.

Srishti took off to the mountains for 7-8 months to work on the book. "If sea was a woman, it would be Usha Uthup," she said.

Srishti's book and Uthup's life is incomplete without the mention of Calcutta and Trincas. "For me, Trincas is my temple, mosque and church. My career wouldn't have been possible without Trincas," said the 74-year-old pop icon.

When Uthup was called to perform at Trincas in the then Calcutta, she initially wrote back saying she might have to let go the offer as she cannot wear a 'frock.' But Om Prakash Puri and Ellis Joshua wanted her to come "as she was."

So, there was Usha Uthup in 1969 wearing a saree and performing at a nightclub in Calcutta. Shattering stereotypes with her voice, attires and her personality, Uthup has always won the crowd. Just like she did at The Bengal Club once again on Friday.

Published by Penguin Random House India, The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup is available at stores.