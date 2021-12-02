'For holistic development, access to basic edu must'

Kolkata: Biswarup Dey, former president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), who is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from ward number 48, believes that the overall development of the ward can happen only if basic education is provided to all.



Dey will contest the civic election for the first time from this ward. His primary aim is to build good connections with people. Ward number 48 consists of parts of College street, Bowbazzar and Amherst Street. Dey believes that there is a need for a big playground in his ward. "If I win, my first priority will be to set up a community hall. I will develop infrastructure for playing indoor games in various localities," he said.

Dey had spoken to various communities in his area. Besides improving basic amenities, his primary motive is to ensure that every child in his area goes to school. Dey's father Bhupendra Kumar Dey, an independent candidate, was also a councilor from 1960-72 from this ward.

"I saw how my father worked for the overall development of the ward. He not only wanted to improve the infrastructure, but believed that overall development could only happen if everyone received basic education," he said, adding that his father inspired him.