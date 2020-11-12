For faster hiring, WBPSC to increase interview boards

Kolkata: After the recruitment process for various state government jobs were delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) decided to increase the number of interview boards for expediting the interview processes.



"Our aim is to hold more interviews within a short span of time to make up for the delay that had resulted due to COVID -19 pandemic situation," said Debasish Bose, Chairman of WBPSC.

Recruitment of a large number of job seekers have been stuck either due to delay in conducting examinations, holding interviews or inability to organise personality tests.

In July, WBPSC initiated the interview process for West Bengal Civil Services 2018 (Group C ). Since then, WBPSC has been holding interviews for the same on all working days.

The Commission initially held interviews in posts that involved less number of aspirants. But with the passage of time, the urgency for holding interviews for a large number of vacancies has arisen.

"The interview process has gained momentum from this month and now we have to do the same for recruitment in a large number of posts. So we need to speed up the entire process and hence will increase the number of interview boards," a senior WBPSC official said.

Presently, the WBPSC has 5 such boards and interviews are being held at five places. This process will continue till April-May.

"We have sent a proposal to the state government to allow us to form more such interview boards for recruitment of Sub Inspector of Food and Supplies, Fire Operators (1500 posts), Miscellaneous Services Examination , ICDS examination to name a few," added the official.

The interviews that involve less number of job aspirants are being held in virtual

mode. However in cases involving a large number of applicants, it is difficult to conduct the interviews online, the official added.