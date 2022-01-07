For examinees: ER to run all exempted EMU services on Jan 9 in Sealdah division

kolkata: The Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division is set to run all exempted EMU services



on Sunday as weekday services for the examinees appearing for written exam for the post of Assistant Professor on Sunday.

"To accommodate the extra rush of examinees, Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division has planned to run all Sunday exempted EMU services (SUE) during the period of 07:00 hrs to 15.00 hrs in all suburban sections as weekday EMU services on January 09, 2022," said an official of Eastern Railway.He reiterated that Eastern Railway's Asansol Division has introduced Real Time Work Monitoring System (RTWMS) Mobile App for real time work monitoring to ensure better service to the passengers. The app was introduced in presence of Eastern Railway general manager Arun Arora during his recent Annual Inspection over Asansol Division.

The RTWMS Mobile App contains features like complaint allotment, complaint delivery and acknowledgement facility, notification and reminder for pending task, escalation facility to next level when complaint not seen/acknowledged, user defined templates to record data, accountability for works attended and time span.

Due to the construction of Road Over Bridge at Nalhati station, 13053/13054 Howrah–Radhikapur–Howrah Kulik Express, UP Passenger Special for Tinpahar (Departure-14:00 hrs.) from Rampurhat, Down

Passenger Special for Rampurhat (Departure-17:00 hrs.) from Tinpahar and 03589/03590 Barddhaman – Rampurhat – Barddhaman Passenger Special will remain cancelled on January 9, 2022.