For disrespecting Birsa Munda: More than 60K will write to Amit Shah demanding apology

Bankura: The row over garlanding a statue of a hunter mistaking it to be that of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda is coming up as a major issue in Jangalmahal with more than 60,000 people from tribal community are now going to send postcards to senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi demanding apology for his mistake.



"We are simple people and lead simple lives. We have no interest in politics. But we cannot accept the insult of our community. Garlanding a hunter's statue mistaking it to be that of our Bhagaban Birsa Munda has hit our sentiment. We are not seeking his apology as Union Home Minister. But as a human being he should not have any problem in seeking apology for his mistake," said secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Adibasi Bikash Parishad in Bankura, Marshal Tudu.

The parishad along with local tribal populace held a rally on November 22 protesting against the mistake and sought apology from Shah. It has been decided during the rally itself that post cards with individuals writing their respective opinion on "the mistake" will be sent to Shah's residence if he does not seek apology in public within the next 15 days from November 22. But the main demand in all the letters will be the apology, Tudu said adding that "it hardly matters to us whether he seeks apology in a Press conference from New Delhi or comes to Bankura again."

Already 2,500 postcards have been collected by the parishad while collection of the remaining cards is continuing.

It was on November 5 when Shah garlanded a statue of a hunter mistaking it to be that of Birsa Munda.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh's statement after the incident added fuel to the fire. Defending his party, he had said: "…It will be the statue of Birsa Munda from today after the announcement by our home minister even if it has not been named yet. Everyone has to accept it."

BJP's Bankura MP Dr Subhas Sarkar also observed the birthday of Birsa Munda near the statue of the hunter that was garlanded by Shah. It was also not accepted well by the people from the tribal community in the area.

Amidst the controversy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced holiday on November 15, birthday of Birsa Munda, as a tribute to the tribal freedom fighter.