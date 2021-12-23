For clean city: TMC councilor removes poll banners himself

KOLKATA: Atin Ghosh, Trinamool Congress councilor from ward 11 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, set example for others on Wednesday.



A day after the results of KMC polls were declared, Ghosh along with his party men took up the responsibility of removing banners and hoardings related to the KMC elections.

Ghosh, who was the former Deputy Mayor of KMC and in-charge of the Health department of the civic body, himself joined hands to remove political festoons, banners etc from Fariapukur, Mohun Bagan lane area, which falls in his own ward 11.

"When I visited my ward yesterday (Tuesday) after winning, I came across several hoardings and banners which obstructed the view of a number of houses. A number of people were unable to wave their hands for congratulating me from their respective residences because of these banners," said Ghosh.

"Moreover, with narrow lanes and alleys dominating my ward these have prevented sunlight from entering households. So, I decided to be on the road today (Wednesday) along with my party men for removal of them," added the Trinamool Congress Councilor.

Ghosh, who is also an MLA from Cossipore- Belgachia Assembly constituency, has circulated through WhatsApp group in all the wards under his constituency to take up the task of removing such flexes and banners at an earliest for curbing pollution.

Trinamool Congress councilor, Gautam Halder, also followed the suit after Ghosh's initiative in his ward number 4.