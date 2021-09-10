For checking mishaps: KMDA starts work to install kite string barriers on Maa flyover

kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has started installation of kite string barriers on Maa flyover to prevent accidents caused due to kite threads.



Some 12 odd riders had sustained serious injuries due to such accidents in the last three months.

"The restrictions in traffic movement other than emergency purposes as part of COVID-19 curbs are still in force in the city. The KMDA is executing their work from 11 pm till 5 pm, so we need not have to make any diversion in traffic because of the work on the flyover," a senior official of the Traffic department said.

A senior official of KMDA said they were installing vertical post over crash barriers of Maa flyover and hanging wires to prevent kite threads to fall in the corridor.

The work had commenced on Wednesday night.

"Presently, we are working in the southern flank that falls on the side of Boat Club near Science City to Park Circus bridge number 4. We hope to complete it within 10 days. Then, we will take up work for the other flank," the official added.

The height of the kite string barrier is 4 metres and the total distance covered by such fencing is around 1 km on both sides.

Fencing will also be put up on the median of the flyover.

The proposal for putting up barrier to curb such accidents was first sent to KMDA in the month of March and then again in June by Kolkata Police.

"KMDA had earlier put up a barrier on trial basis along a small stretch of the flyover, but now they are installing a strong structure so that it can withstand severe cyclonic storms," a Kolkata Police official said.

KMDA ensured that construction of such structure should not harm the health of the flyover by any means.

The kite thread accidents — in which the Chinese Manja cuts through the nose or neck of bikers, often throwing them off the two-wheelers and forcing them to undergo multiple stitches— have taken place also on AJC Bose Road flyover and Vidyasagar Setu.

In fact, a 40-year-old biker died after his throat was slit by a Chinese kite string while he was riding his two-wheeler along A.J.C. Bose flyover near Park Circus Seven Point Crossing on May 16, 2020.