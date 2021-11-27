For better governance: State to hire 50 consultants from corporate sector

kolkata: The Bengal government has taken a significant move to hire talents from the corporate sector as senior consultants or consultants

for better governance and promoting all round development of the state in innovative ways keeping the pace with time.

As per the notification issued by the state Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR) department, the hirings will be done for 50 posts, who will be posted in different departments.

According to a senior state government officer, the welfare oriented governance has been gradually becoming

more challenging and holding out better promises because of the rapid technological advances with the passage of time. As a result there has been a paramount need for permanent bureaucracy.

But because of the unprecedented technological advances in different areas having strong bearing on socio-economic welfare of the people, the

need for specialists and experts in domain knowledge has been felt.

The state PAR department is the appointing authority for the sanctioned 50 posts. An applicant has to be of minimum 35 years and maximum 70 years. An individual working at 'comparable levels' in PSUs, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, universities, recognised research institutes, private sectors, consultancy organisations, international or multinational organisations, retired employees of government, PSUs, autonomous bodies and universities can apply for the posts. Central or state government officers, however, cannot apply for the same. The remuneration of senior consultants will be Rs 2 lakh per month while it would be Rs 1.50 lakh per month for consultants.

Selection committee will consider the level of qualification and past experience for determining the suitability of candidates. A candidate can apply for a maximum of two posts. They will be posted in 23 departments including Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health

Engineering, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Finance, Public Works Department, Animal Resources Development, Power, Food Processing Industries and Horticulture and Industry Commerce and Enterprises.