For Balurghat, I-Day is on August 18

BALURGHAT: Even as the whole nation celebrates Independence Day on August 15 every year, the people of Balurghat celebrate their Day of Independence three days later when the town officially became a part of India in 1947.



On Wednesday, the people of Balurghat celebrated their Independence Day with full grandeur and enthusiasm. A social welfare organisation Balurghat Bicycle Community conducted a bicycle rally in the morning from the district administrative building to the historical Dangighat where the freedom fighters took part in Quit India Movement in 1942.

As many as 15 cyclists took part in it and offered flowers to the martyrs' altar there. Later, they spread awareness among the local residents of Dangighat about the significance of the day. "Instead of August 15, every year we mark August 18 as our Day of Independence. We commemorate the day not only to get Independence from the British but also from East Pakistan and recognise it as the day we officially joined India," said one of the cyclists, Amal Basu.

According to another local, Sanatan Pramanick, the first location the Balurghat residents hoisted the National Flag of India was the local Treasury Office.

"East Pakistan flags were flown on the day after August 15, 1947 till they were taken down and replaced by the Tricolour that was hoisted on August 18. We also hoist the national flag on August 15," he said.