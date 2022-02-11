Footpath encroachment: Civic body to raze cafeteria in Lake Gardens

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will remove the extended portion of a cafeteria that had encroached the footpath adjacent to Lords' More area in Lake Gardens.



Member Mayor-in-Council, KMC Debasish Kumar, who is in-charge of Hawkers' Rehabilitation scheme visited the spot on Thursday morning and instructed the concerned borough officials to take measures for recovery of the footpath.

It was found that a carpet was laid on the footpath and chairs and tables for seating arrangements were done, including installation of a shade on the top.

"We will start work for restoration of the footpath from Friday itself. The residents have been facing a lot of inconvenience over this matter," Kumar said. Councillor of ward 93, Mousumi Das under whose ward the cafeteria falls said the residents had directly complained to Mayor Firhad Hakim about this issue.

An inquiry was conducted, which revealed illegal encroachment.

This made the Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials to swing into action immediately to get rid of the encroachment.