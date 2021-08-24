Footfall at Duare Sarkar camps crosses 10L-mark

Kolkata: Footfall in Duare Sarkar camps in South 24-Parganas crossed the 10 lakh-mark.



The second edition of the Duare Sarkar camp—the biggest outreach drive to help people get benefits of state-run schemes at their door steps— was launched on August 16 with initial projection that there would be around 17,000 total camps in a month till September 15.

"As of now the total footfall in Duare Sarkar campaign in South 24-Parganas is 10,33,015," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

Till 11.08 am on August 23 the total number of footfall in the different Duare Sarkar campaigns across the state was about 83,08,120.

Murshidabad stood second with 8,49,242 footfalls followed by North 24-Parganas with 5,70,046 people visiting the outreach camps.

Witnessing that the average footfall per camp in every district is "very high" with an overwhelming response to Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the Mamata Banerjee government has decided to increase the total number of Duare Sarkar camps by at least 10,000 to ensure beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience in getting enrolled in any state-run scheme averting chaotic situation amidst the Covid pandemic.

This comes when a set of "action points" have emerged during a virtual meeting headed by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi with district authorities to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in any camp and "Covid appropriate behavior" is maintained.

A total of 32,830 camps were organised in the first edition of Duare Sarkar programme by the end of 2020 benefiting more than 1.5 crore people.