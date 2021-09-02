Footfall at Duare Sarkar camps cross 2cr mark

Panagarh: Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Central government for not fulfilling poll assurance of bringing back "black money", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has fulfilled the promises made by her before the elections, including the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.



This comes when the footfall at Duare Sarkar camps crossed the two crore mark, including at least 1.5 crore women getting benefited out of the biggest outreach drive.

With thousands of people turning up at the banks to open their accounts to derive the benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the state government has announced that all banks in the state will remain open as per its normal working hours. Banking hours were reduced to check the spread of Covid. In connection with fulfilling her pre-poll assurances, Banerjee said: "It's just over three to three-and-a-half-months that the election has got over. We have kept our promises. Most of the promised major schemes have been implemented. There are some who do not bother to fulfill their promises though many years have passed after coming to power. Some had assured of bringing black money back. It is yet to be fulfilled. We keep our words and transparency has been maintained."

She also urged women members of different Chambers of Commerce to spread the message of women empowerment through social schemes implemented in Bengal far and wide.

Banerjee also stated that her government has successfully vaccinated four crore people in the state.

"But we need a total of 14 crore doses. We need to divide the total number of vaccines received in a day among 23 districts. We would supply as much as we would receive. So, there is no point rushing at a vaccination centre. Do not be impatient, I assure that everyone will get vaccines," Banerjee said.

She further stated that 75 percent of the state's urban population has been vaccinated.