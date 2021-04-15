Footage showing Central forces fired 'unprovoked' goes viral

Kolkata: A video clip on the Sitalkuchi incident in which four villagers were gunned down by the CISF personnel on April 10 has created a flutter as it shows that Central force jawans had open fired "unprovoked".



Terming the incident as a "cold-blooded massacre", TMC claimed that the video footage exposed Modi-Shah and the Election Commission like never before. "BIG! EXPOSED. SHAME. VIDEO footage that expose Modi-Shah and the Election Commission like never before. Sitalkuchi cold-blooded massacre of innocent citizens. Shot. Killed," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted.

It may be recalled that the Superintendent of Police Debashis Dhar had claimed that CISF jawans had resorted to open fire when around 300 to 350 people from the adjacent village had attacked them and they were also carrying "hand-made weapons".

He had even claimed that an attempt was made to snatch rifles from the jawans. It was claimed that firing was done for "self-defence".

But the video revealed that neither there was a gathering of 300 to 350 people before the firing took place nor anyone was carrying any lethal weapon.

Some people were found moving in and around the booth. All of a sudden some Central force jawans, who were standing on the road outside the booth were found rushing into the polling station from the other side — not from the main gate — following a youth.

Since the video of the moment was shot from outside the polling station, sounds of firing were heard and subsequently, the youths were found lying in a pool of blood. The jawans were found moving out of the polling station after firing with local people running in to attend to the victims.

By that time the doors of the booths were found closed from inside as some people were kicking on the doors as an outburst of anger only after the killing of the youths.

It may be recalled that TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the firing was planned and was hatched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.