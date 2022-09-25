Foot overbridge at Exide Crossing opened

Kolkata: The state Urban Development and Municipal Affair minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday inaugurated the foot overbridge at Exide Crossing.

The bridge is in close proximity to the gates of Rabindra Sadan metro station located on either side of the road. There are escalators on either side for ascending while there will be a staircase for descending.

Hakim congratulated the team for the construction of the bridge. He also requested the advertising company to make sure that the escalators function all the time. He complained that most of them keep the escalators shut, stating the condition of it at all other footbridges apart from the one in front of the Alipore Zoological Gardens, which still functions.

"Few people find it difficult to climb the stairs. In the absence of escalators, they end up crossing roads by climbing over the dividers due to which the utilisation of the overbridge is not done the way it should have," Hakim pointed out.

The construction of the overbridge was supervised by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Exide Industries is bearing the entire expense of construction under its CSR project which will be in the tune of Rs 4.5 crore. Exide also has the rights for putting up advertisements in the foot overbridge.