Food processing & packaging park on 30 acre land set to come up in Jalpaiguri

Kolkata: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has taken up a project to set up a food processing and packaging park at Berubari in Jalpaiguri.



The park will be coming up on a 30 acres plot. The decision has been taken to set up a park exclusively for the food processing and packaging industry as the region is witnessing an increase in cultivation of tomatoes, green chilly and even potatoes.

The development authority has already earmarked the land that is at present lying unused and situated beside a major thoroughfare connecting Jalpaiguri.

As discussed in the meeting held last week, the development authority will be creating the basic infrastructure before leasing out the plots for setting out the factories.

"The matter has been finalised in the meeting held four days ago at SJDA's office. Representatives from the horticulture sector were also present in the meeting. We will erect the boundary wall around the SJDA's land, construct roads inside the park, ensure power and water supply in the park," said SJDA's Vice-Chairman Nantu Paul adding that only food processing and packaging will be allowed to set up in the factory. Permission will not be given to set up factories from any other sector.

Most stakeholders and some investors that have shown keenness to set up units in the park also attended the meeting. If everything goes as planned there will be a visit by the SJDA authorities and some investors to the spot on Thursday. Subsequently, a detailed plan to execute the task of creating basic infrastructure and its budget will be chalked out. The plots will be allotted on long-term lease following a set of guidelines that will also be prepared shortly.

Paul said that setting up of the park at Jalpaiguri will help in further economic development with strengthening of the agro-industry sector in north Bengal.