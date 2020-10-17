Food items given to needy women

Kolkata: Shashi Panja, minister of state for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare (Independent charge) distributed rice, pulses and clothes to the distressed women at a function on Friday morning.



Keeping in mind the festive occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken an initiative to provide rice, pulses and clothes to the distressed group which included sex workers, transvestites among others.

Panja was present at the function at Nilmoni Mitra Street and gave away the packets containing 3kg rice, I kg musoor daal and 1 set clothes to the distressed women.

Around 28,000 distressed persons across the state will enjoy this facility. The district administration has been instructed to ensure that the facilities should reach the beneficiaries before the puja.

In Kolkata, distressed groups at Nilmoni Mitra Street, Bowbazar, kalighat, Chetla, Watgunj and Ganesh Chandra Avenue have been brought under the programme.