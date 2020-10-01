Food dept tweaks farmers' registration norms to avoid crowding at centres

Kolkata: Farmers who have registered for selling their paddy produce in the previous year do not require to do so again this year.



The state Food and Supplies department has allowed this relaxation to the farmers to avoid crowding at the Centralised Procurement

Centre (CPC's) with physical distancing assuming utmost importance at a time when the state is passing through the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"The department's procurement of paddy from the farmers will start from November 2. Till date farmers interested to sell their produce would have to register at the CPCs every year in the month of October against which they are handed over a certificate which allowed them the liberty to sell their paddy produce. However, with the record of the previous year already embedded in our

computerised network farmers who have registered last year need not need to do so this year. They can come in November for sale of their produce," said a senior official of the

department.

However, farmers who want to update their mobile number, bank details or some other relevant information can do the same at the CPCs across the state.

Parwez Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary of state Food and Supplies department said that the state has set a target of procuring 52 lakh metric tonne (MT) from November 2 till September 30, 2021.

"The minimum support price (MSP) of paddy is Rs 1,868 per quintal. An incentive of Rs 20 per quintal over and above the MSP would be given to the farmers who would sell their paddy at the CPCs including Direct Purchase Centres under the state government, " he added.

A senior department official informed that as per plans of the state government, the state government cooperative agencies like BENFED, CONFED, ECSC etc will purchase 46 lakh MT while the Food

Corporation of India will procure 6 lakh MT.

A senior Food department official said that the department which presently has 293

CPCs will develop the infrastructure of 350 such CPCs from the beginning of November 2, when the procurement commences.

Besides this, camps will also be organised with the assistance of local administration and self-help groups in different parts of the state for the smooth procurement process.