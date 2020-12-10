Food dept introduces e-Khadyasathi food coupons

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department has introduced 'e-Khadyasathi Food Coupon' using which the beneficiary will be able to collect ration from the very next day after the same gets approved by the department.



After the ration card is approved, the beneficiary will get a link on his registered mobile phone for downloading the coupon. On showing the downloaded card, the beneficiary will be able to collect the ration.

"The paperless Khadya Sathi e-food coupon will relieve people of the hassle of collecting food coupons from the food inspectors' office or from the 'Duare Sarkar' (Government at Doorstep) camp," said Parwez Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary Food and Supplies department.

The Khadyasathi food coupons will be treated as equivalent to the digital ration card in all respects. People can use the same to collect ration till they get the hard copy of the digital ration card delivered through speed post.

Once a person applies for a digital card and the verification of eligibility is completed, the card is approved in the Food department's portal. It is then sent to the press for printing. After seven days, the same is dispatched through speed post to the address of the beneficiary.

The concept of food coupon was introduced some months back with inordinate delay on the part of speed post in delivering digital ration cards to the beneficiaries. More than 40 lakh digital ration cards' delivery are pending now.

In the existing system after due approval of the card, the coupons were printed following which the beneficiary was intimated through SMS. Then, he or she had to collect it from the food inspector's office. This process also took some time.