Food dept asks CU to survey NFS implementation in Bengal

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department has written to Calcutta University (CU) seeking its consent in carrying out the assessment study for evaluation of the National Food Security Programme (NFSP) in Bengal.



Usually, the union government conducts the study on implementation of NFSP across all the states in phases within a span of 2 to 3 years. And, Bengal is not an exception in this regard.

"We have written to the Registrar of CU to inform us whether the varsity will be able to carry out the assessment study. As soon as we get their consent, we will inform the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution so that CU can go ahead with the study," said a senior official of state Food and Supplies department.

Sources said previously the department had approached an individual professor in the University for doing the assessment, but the latter

did not carry out the same. So this time, the department

has written directly to the Registrar.

The department of Food and Public Distribution usually selects an agency on its own for conducting the study. "We have sought their permission for deploying a reputed institution from our state itself for conducting the survey. We feel it will be easier for the state-based institution to access ground level data for the same, which would otherwise be

difficult for agencies from outside the state—especially during the pandemic," said the official.

The total number of beneficiaries in the state under National Food Security Act is 6.1 crore. Sources in CU said the varsity's Economics department has expressed its willingness in this regard.