Food delivery partner strike hits hospitality sector

KOLKATA: The hospitality sector and consumers in city have been hit hard owing to the ongoing strike by a food delivery aggregator's partners. Demanding higher pay, the delivery executives have now started strike in at least 11 zones in the city.



The protestors demanded restoration of the base delivery fee of Rs 35, besides a special incentive for specific delivery brackets. The protestors claimed that till 2020, they were paid Rs 35 as base fee and Rs 5 was added per extra kilometer. However, during the lockdown the base fee was allegedly reduced to Rs 20. Meanwhile, restaurant owners said online orders dropped by 20 per cent.