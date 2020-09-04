Fondly remembering film legend Mahanayak Uttam Kumar: CM

Kolkata: The 94th birth anniversary of Uttam Kumar was observed with enthusiasm.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Fondly remembering film legend Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary. In 2012 we instituted the Mahanayak Samman in his memory. Uttam Kumar continues to rule the hearts of Bengali film lovers across the globe".

Fans of Uttam Kumar

garlanded his statue at Tollyginge. The Tollygunge Metro station has been named after him.

Shashi Panja, minister of state for women and social development and child-welfare garlanded the statue of Mahanayak situated near the intersection of BK Pal Avenue and Aheritola. Uttam was born in his maternal uncle's house on September 3, 1926. A photograph was placed in one of the rooms of the house and floral wreaths were placed in front. His photo was garlanded at his ancestral house on Girish Mukherjee Road in Bhowanipore. Uttam used to come to the house every morning to offer pranam to his mother.

Film artists recollected their association with the matinee idol at a function organized by Shilpi Sansad. There was a cultural show. Uttam had set up Shilpi Sansad to look after the poor technicians in 1968.

Sadhan Bagchi, its secretary regretted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic seven day long film festival on Uttam Kumar could not be held.

The popularity of Uttam Kumar is ever growing even after 40 years of his death. Many youths who were not born in 1980 when he died are Uttam's fans. Uttam was a versatile genius and played all sorts of roles. He was unparalled in character acting and had directed and produced films and composed music for them.

Uttam fans in North America and Canada observed his birth anniversary. Uttam had observed his last birthday at Toronto on September 3, 1979.