Following the announcement of bypoll date, Mamata postpones tour of North Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee postponed her North Bengal tour for the time being with the Election Commission of India announcing bypolls in three Assembly segments in Bengal including Bhowanipore.



The by-elections in Bhowanipore, Shamsherganj and Jangipur will be held on September 30. Banerjee would be contesting as Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhowanipore.

Banerjee was scheduled to visit North Bengal on September 6 and was slated to attend different programmes and meetings spread over three days before returning to Kolkata. She was also scheduled to hold an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya.

This would have been her first visit to the region after returning to power for the third consecutive term with a landslide victory in the Assembly polls.

With the bypolls getting announced, Banerjee postponed her visit as she would be attending campaigns and political programmes at Bhowanipore from where she had got elected in 2016 Assembly elections.

Sources said that Banerjee is likely to file her nomination on September 10.

She would address a workers' convention at Bhowanipore Ladies Park in which senior party leaders including Subrata Bakshi and Firhad Hakim would be present.

Soon after the bypoll at Bhowanipore Assembly constituency was announced, Trinamool Congress supporters started writing wall graffiti. Banners and posters were also put up.

"We were waiting for the moment when the bypoll would be announced. So we plunged into work as soon as it was announced without losing a single moment," said a Trinamool Congress worker.Highlighting the development works implemented by Banerjee, banners have been put up with slogan "unnayan ghore ghore, ghorer meye Bhowanipore".

"Khela hobe" had been the slogan of Trinamool Congress in the Assembly polls. The same slogan was once again found getting place in wall graffiti at Bhowanipore.