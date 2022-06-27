Following Chief Minister's nudge, East Midnapore to introduce 'circuit tourism'

kolkata: Following the nudge given by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the promotion of beach towns and the district as a whole, the East Midnapore administration has decided to introduce 'circuit tourism' before Puja this year.



Apart from visiting the beach towns, the people will have a varied range of tourist places across the district which includes the places of historical importance, old palaces, temples etc.

Various old palaces which have immense historical importance will be renovated to accommodate the tourists. The district administration has already started training the local youths who will act as guides and take tourists to the temples, historical places, and old palaces. Till now most of the tourists go to the beach towns and they are not fully aware about the historical places in the district. Old palace of Tomluk, museum, Mahishadal Rajbari, old post and telegraph office of Khejuri, Moyangor Rajbari and Patashpur Rajbari will emerge as a major tourist destination. The district administration had tried to take up 'circuit tourism' earlier as well but no major development had taken place. It may also be mentioned that renovation of Mahishadal Rajbari is going on under the supervision of the heritage commission of the state.

Digha has already been given a complete new-look with a comprehensive programme for its beautification and improvement of necessary infrastructure as a tourist destination in the past few years under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She had also announced the setting up of a temple of Lord Jagannath, like that of Puri, at Bengal's favourite sea-side destination Digha. World class infrastructure has been developed at Digha and Mandarmani. The Bengal government has already bought land at a cost of Rs 8 crore to construct the temple and it has also sanctioned Rs 128 crore for construction of the same.