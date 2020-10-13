Follow Covid protocols strictly: CM

Kolkata: Urging one and all to enjoy Durga Puja in a disciplined manner in view of the pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a series of measures augmenting health facilities in the state by adding more than 600 ICU beds for free Covid treatment and reducing the price of the test at private clinics ahead of the mega extravaganza.



Stating that now, the rise in Covid cases in Bengal is taking place as inter-state special train services have started and thousands of vehicles, including trucks from other states, are operating, Banerjee said: "Permission to organise the Puja is not given in states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam. We cannot restrict people from organising Durga Puja as it is our main festival. But you all have to ensure that it is done following all the necessary Covid protocols."

"Enjoy the Puja but do not mix up in crowds. Do not go to Puja pandals without masks. If needed put on gloves. Enjoy all aspects of the Puja but in a disciplined manner. Please maintain physical distancing so that society does not face any trouble," Banerjee said.

"There are instances of community transmission of COVID-19 and also the contagion becoming airborne," she added.

This comes when 3,583 people tested positive and Covid claimed 60 lives on Monday.

The Bengal government, which undertakes free-of-cost Covid test at all the state-run facilities, fixed the price for the same at private clinics at Rs 1,500 by reducing it from Rs 2,250. It has come as a major relief for the common people when a larger section of society is feeling the heat of economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

Most importantly, the total number of ICU and HDG beds in Bengal for Covid treatment in the state-run hospitals is going up by another 600. It marks a landmark increase in the number of beds by around 50 percent as currently, there are 1,247 ICU/HDG beds dedicated to Covid treatment. The total number of Covid dedicated beds in the state at present is 12,715. Besides urging the concerned regulatory commission to reduce fare for private ambulance services before the Puja itself, the state government also took the crucial step of keeping doctors who attend chambers in different localities out of the Clinical Establishment Act to empower them in providing better service to society. At the same time, about 2,475 nurses will be recruited soon.

The state government has also cancelled all holidays during Puja for officers and employees involved in Covid-related services, including that of Swasthya Bhawan. A 24x7 control room with phone numbers 1070 and 22143526 will remain operational at Nabanna during the festival days along with the Covid helpline number 1800313444222 at Swasthya Bhawan.

In a bid to check gatherings at Puja pandals, Banerjee urged television channels not to telecast crowd concentration in different mandaps as it affects pandal-hoppers adversely, leading to a tendency in them to visit those particular pandals. Instead, she requested channels to telecast the Pujas where Covid protocols are being properly maintained and those that are carrying out social activities.