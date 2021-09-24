Follow all Covid norms in Puja pandals: Kol Police

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police urged the Durga Puja organisers to ensure that all Covid protocols are followed in the respective pandals, especially when there are predictions of a possible third wave.



Top brass of the Kolkata Police held the coordination meeting, like all previous years, with representatives of all the Durga Puja committees in the city at Kala Mandir on Friday evening.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated that this year, the Puja would be held in the state following the norms similar to that of the last year in view of the Covid pandemic. The state government would take a final call in connection with organising the Red Road Carnival only in the first week of October.

Senior officers of the state Fire and Emergency Services department, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and CESC were also present in the meeting.

The Durga Puja organisers discussed the need to ensure smooth roads before the Puja with the civic authorities. Senior officers of the state Fire and Emergency Services department have given strict message in regard to maintenance of the set norms while erecting the Puja pandals as a precautionary measure to avoid any incident of fire.

The Durga Puja organisers have been directed to keep the pandals spacious with wide entry and exit points. Masks and hand sanitisers also have to be distributed at the

Puja mandaps.