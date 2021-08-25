'Follow 90:10 ratio for home & other univ students during admission'

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has directed the state government and government-aided teachers' training institutions in the state to follow 90:10 ratio for home university and other university students during admission.



Earlier the department in a notification on July 13 had stated that admission will follow 80:20 ratio for home university students and other varsity students.

The admission in teachers' training programme for the academic session 2021-2023 kicks off from September 1 through the opening of portal for accepting application in online mode. The direction in this regard has been sent to all concerned institutions .

However, the ratio for home university students and other university students will be 80: 20 in case of state aided affiliated universities.