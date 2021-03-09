Folk play echoes awareness message for voters

BALURGHAT: In a significant move by South Dinajpur district administration to motivate voters, a short lyrical folk drama was staged by the local artistes of Kushmandi block on the premises of district administrative building on Monday.



Officer-in-Charge of Systemic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme Mahadyuti Adhikary said: "A lyrical folk drama using 'Khon pala gaan'—to focus on women voters, provision of postal ballot for the electors aged over 80 and PWD electors—has been presented in the premises of district administrative building." According to him, the Election Commission of India is also focusing on COVID-19 management and the opportunity to download e-EPIC.

"Lyrical folk drama of the Rajbanshi community of Kushmandi block that blends elements of theatre, music and dance is the most prominent performing art forms here. It attracts huge audiences. More such performances will be replicated across the district in future," he said.

According to an official, the ECI is running a high-pitch campaign across the state with special focus on women and young voters for the upcoming assembly polls.

"Folk artistes are urging voters to cast their votes. The message is being given to the voters to cast their votes without any barriers or inducements with special attention to women, young and disabled voters," the official said.

District Magistrate and District Returning Officer Nikhil Nirmal along with senior administrative officials were present in the programme.