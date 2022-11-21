Fog: ER cancels several trains to North and North-East

Kolkata: As winter approaches, Eastern Railway has cancelled a bunch of trains running from Kolkata to North and North-East



India due to fear of delays because of fog from December 1 to March 2. They have also reduced the frequency of certain trains.

This has caused a disruption in the plans of various passengers who had planned on traveling to Dehradun, Ajmer, Haridwar, or Amritsar.

A total of twelve trains have been canceled trains including Kolkata-Jhansi, and Kamakhya-Gaya Superfast Express, amongst others.

The Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Kolkata Super Fast Express will remain canceled every Friday between December 2 to February to February 24 while Kolkata-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi SF Express will remain canceled every Sunday from December 4 to February 26. The Malda Town to New Delhi Express will remain canceled every Sunday and Thursday between December 1 to February 26.

Meanwhile, the frequency of eight trains like Ajmer-Sealdah SF Express, Howrah-Kathgodam Express, and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Express, amongst others will be reduced.

Four trains including Howrah-Mathura Weekly Express, Mathura-Howrah Weekly Express, Kolkata-Agra Cantonment Weekly SF Express, and Agra Cantonment-Kolkata Weekly SF Express will remain partially canceled.