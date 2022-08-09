Focus on turning Hill towns into 'green cities' with 'zero waste'

Darjeeling: The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) Department has stressed on converting Hill towns into "green cities" with "zero waste." A UDMA team was on a tour of the district holding meetings with representatives of civic bodies in Siliguri and Mirik.



"Our emphasis is on zero waste cities especially in the Hills. For this a system will have to be put in place whereby generation of waste will be minimal. There has to be proper waste management that will include segregation of waste, proper disposal and a proper dumping ground," stated Jolly Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, UDMA department.

The UDMA team held a meeting in Siliguri on Saturday and in Mirik on Sunday. In the meeting on Sunday they met representatives of the four Hill municipalities, namely Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik.

The representatives of Hill municipalities complained of lack of proper systems for waste disposal including dumping ground and dearth of vehicles for waste disposal. "We have asked the Hill municipalities to prepare Detailed Project Reports and submit them. Funds will not be a problem but proper waste management systems have to be implemented strictly as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal. A blanket ban on plastic has to be implemented in the Hills too," added Chowdhury.

Mirik- a tourist destination in the Darjeeling Hills has already made headway in this direction.

In each of the 9 Municipal wards, four to five employees of the civic body along with members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) have formed groups and are engaged in waste management of their respective wards.

State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) has donated vehicles for garbage collection and solid waste management in Mirik. Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has also taken up a project for the beautification of Mirik Lake. A sewerage treatment plant is being installed by the GTA which will then be handed over to the Mirik Municipality. 30 high mast lights will be installed in the Municipality area.

Meanwhile a two member National Green Tribunal team is on a visit to the Darjeeling district since August 5. The team has already visited the Darjeeling Zoo, Happy Valley tea estate, Sinchal Wildlife Sanctuary, Tukdah and Tinchulay. The team is scheduled to meet representatives of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.