Focus on mangrove cover: Sunderban Divas to be observed on Dec 11, 12

kolkata: The state government will celebrate Sunderban Divas on December 11 and 12 through two programmes, one at Sagar block in South 24-Parganas and another at Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas.



The Sunderbans is spread across 19 blocks in the state, covering both South and North 24-Parganas district.

"Our primary objective is to highlight the importance of the mangrove cover in Sunderbans and the role it plays in protecting the main land from natural calamities like cyclones. Sunderban accounts for 80 per cent of mangrove cover of

the world," Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra said.

The state government, under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has taken up the responsibility of planting 14 crore mangrove and work is being executed on a war footing.

Famous for its Royal Bengal Tiger, Sunderban is also unique in terms of its rich biodiversity and birds.

The livelihood of more than 55 lakh villagers is dependent on Sunderbans.

Hazra, along with senior officials of his department, will be present at the programme at Kanyashree Math at Sagar while state Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh along with chairman of Sunderban Development Board Samir Kumar Jana will be present at the programme at Netaji Maidan at Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas on Saturday.