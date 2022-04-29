Focus on all-round development of girls, says state women commission chief after inspection of Home in Balurghat

balurghat: State Women Commission chairperson Lina Ganguly visited a state-run Home of Balurghat, Nibedita Home for girls on Friday to see its infrastructure. She was accompanied by the members of State Women Commission Mahua Panja, Sujata Pakrashi Lahiri, South Dinajpur district Children and Women Development department officer Mathias Lepcha and District Child Protection officer Tarun Samanta. Ganguly during her inspection talked to the concerned Home authority and the boarders. She had asked about the atmosphere of the Home where the girls reside.



Speaking to the media persons, Ganguly said: "It was a routine inspection. I had requested the Home authority to emphasise on the potential development of the girls. A few instructions had also been delivered to them for the all-round development of the girls." According to her, the essential works remained hampered during the COVID-19 pandemic situation over the past two years. "Now the situation has been improved due to the declining graph of COVID-19 graph.

I have urged the concerned Home authority to resume the works as usual of the Home for the development of the girls. The mental health of the borders should not be ignored at any cost. Health and hygiene factors will have to be monitored carefully. Nutritious food will be served to them for their physical development and resistance power," she added. Later Ganguly visited the Balurghat Central Correctional Home and took part in a conversation with the inmates.