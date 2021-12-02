Flyers from 'at risk' countries: City airport gets wait area

kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport authority has arranged at least six counters for now for swab sample collection and a waiting area which can accommodate 350 people at a time beside the



International terminal for the passengers of flights that are coming from the 'at risk' countries.

The passengers coming from the 'at risk' countries will have to undergo RT-PCR test and wait for up to six hours till the test results are out.

However, till the reports are given none can leave the earmarked area in the international terminal just after the customs area.

According to the Director of NSCBI Airport, C Pattabhi, all precautionary measures have been taken and NSCBI Airport authority is all set to carry out the instructions given by the state and Centre to prevent spread of the new variant of Covid.

At present flight operations are active from two 'at risk' countries, the United Kingdom and Singapore as Bangladesh has been removed from the list on Tuesday.

Passengers will be taken to the isolated place where their RT-PCR test will be conducted.

After collecting their swab samples, the flyers will have to wait till the report comes which may take up to six hours.

They will not be allowed to leave the airport before the result comes.

If any of the passenger tests positive, then he or she will be admitted to the ID hospital.

They will be taken to the hospital by the state government.

If anybody wishes to be admitted to a private hospital, then they will be taken to the desired hospital but the hospitalisation will not be free.

This apart, 5 % of the passengers coming from other than the 'at risk' countries will also have to undergo

RT-PCR tests at the airport. However, they can exit the airport after tests are done.