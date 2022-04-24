Flybig starts daily flight services between Kolkata & Agartala

Kolkata: Flybig began daily flight services from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday.

Regular flights from Agartala to Kolkata are scheduled to depart daily at 16:10 hrs, with air tickets starting at Rs 2999. Daily flight from Kolkata will take off at 17:45 hrs and arrive at Agartala at 18:45 hrs.

Captain Sanjay Mandavia, CMD flybig said: "With regular daily flight services on this air route, it will take only 55 minutes to reach Agartala from Kolkata, compared to about 40 hours by road. I anticipate an increase in VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) demand on the flybig Agartala-Kolkata air route on account of the strong cultural and linguistic ties between people in West Bengal and Tripura."