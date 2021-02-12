Flower show held in city mall

KOLKATA: Acropolis Mall has organised a spectacular flower show-cum-horticulture exhibition titled 'Blossoms' for flower and plant lovers of the city. Subrata Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Food Processing Industries and Horticulture department and Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group, inaugurated the show in presence of fashion designer Agnimitra Paul. The show is being held from February 10 to February 14 from 12 noon to 9 pm.



"Today our annual production of flowers is exceeding 78, 000 metric ton. Thousands of farmers depend on floriculture and government is giving lot of support for creation of green houses for the cultivation of orchid," Gupta said