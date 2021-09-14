Flouting set norms: Speaker summons CBI & ED officers

Kolkata: Speaker of the state Assembly Biman Banerjee has summoned two officers of the central agencies, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for flouting the set norms of taking the Speaker's consent before filing chargesheet containing names of the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The officers have been asked to turn up before the Assembly at 1 pm on September 22. Sources said that the Speaker asked DSP of CBI Satyendra Singh and assistant director of ED Rathin Biswas.

As per the set norms, consent of the Speaker of Lok Sabha or state Assembly is needed to file chargesheet against an MP or an MLA. According to the sources in the office of the Speaker of the state Assembly, no such consent was taken in this case. After CBI, ED has also submitted a chargesheet in connection with the Narada case containing names of the

state Transport minister Firhad Hakim, state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra.