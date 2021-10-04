Flood situation improves with DVC releasing less water

kolkata: The flood situation in major parts of the eight South Bengal districts has started improving with a drop in the volume of water released from reservoirs of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).



Around 30 lakh people were affected in Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Puruliya, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan and East and West Midnapore as the DVC had allegedly released more than 10 lakh cusec water.

Sources said the DVC authorities have reduced the release of water to around 50 thousand cusec on Saturday.

Though there is no report of any areas getting inundated, health related issues are cropping up at the areas where the accumulated water started receding.

The state Health department taken measures to check the outbreak of water bourne diseases.

The district administrations in coordination with the officials of the Health department has sent teams of health workers equipped with adequate medicines.

In Howrah, accumulated water in Udaynarayanpur has started receding.

Though it is a big relief for the residents of Udaynarayanpur, at the same time major parts of Amta is getting inundated. The accumulated water of Udaynarayanpur is flowing towards Amta long the two canals. Local MLA Sukanta Pal along with the officials of the state Irrigation department is taking steps to help people. In Hooghly, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are patrolling to rescue the people whose houses are under water. Several areas of Hooghly are still inundated. As the water level in the rivers are flowing above the danger level, if DVC again releases water then situation will turn worse.