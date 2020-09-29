Flood-like situation alarming in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: The flood-like situation is still alarming in South Dinajpur. However, no heavy rainfall has been received since Monday. But the rising level of the three main rivers-Atreyee, Punarbhaba and Tangan which has gone above the danger level is a cause of concern.

The irrigation department is being instructed to repair the damaged embankments immediately. Balurghat, Tapan, Gangarampur, Kushmandi, Kumarganj and Banshihari are the most flood-hit areas of the district. The inhabitants residing in both sides of the rivers are instructed to take shelter either in schools or state-run buildings. In Balurghat civic areas on Tuesday, wards like 22, 23 and 25 were freshly inundated due to flashy Atreyee. The entire areas of Chakvrigu, Beline, Akhirapara, Atreyee Colony and Dakra were partly or fully marooned.